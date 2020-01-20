Gun rights rally in Richmond ends peacefully

A state of emergency remains in effect until Tuesday evening as tens of thousands of people gathered in Capitol Square Monday for Lobby Day.

WDBJ7 photo

They were there to protest Democratic gun control legislation being proposed in this year's General Assembly.

The state of emergency was called last week by Governor Northam, citing what he called credible threats concerning Monday's event, which ended peacefully a little more than an hour after it began in Richmond.

Second Amendment advocates said they were there to exercise their rights peacefully.

