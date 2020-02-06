Gun sales spike in Virginia

As gun control measures advance in the General Assembly, gun sales have apparently spiked here in Virginia.

December was the second highest month on record for background checks on gun sales in the state.

And the number remained high in January.

Gun shops in our region, including SafeSide Tactical in Roanoke, have seen a significant increase.

Mitchell Tyler is the Co-owner of SafeSide Tactical.

"People are coming in and I wouldn't say it's panic buying like we've seen in the past," Tyler told WDBJ7, "but I would say that people that weren't paying attention, maybe weren't thinking about purchasing are coming in now and making those decisions. Our training classes have gone through the roof."

And Tyler said a few hundred people attended concealed permit classes in January, about twice the normal number.