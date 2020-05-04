Gun violence prevention organization joins with 17 American mayors to ask Congress for emergency funding

The coronavirus crisis is drawing resources that typically could be used to protect public health and safety against gun violence and support frontline workers and organizations in this fight, according to a press release Monday from the Giffords organization.

The nonprofit group bears the name of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a victim of gun violence. She and her husband, Navy combat veteran and retired NASA astronaut, Mark Kelly, are its founders.

Together with 17 American mayors from 11 states, Giffords sent a letter to Congress asking for federal aid to cities battling community gun violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Mayors of Richmond, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina are signed on to the letter.

The mayors joined together to express, "Our emergency resources are dedicated to protecting public health and safety, but we do not have enough health care resources to fight both these battles. We need our health care resources to combat COVID-19, and we need specific resources to tackle gun violence and support the frontline workers and organizations who are already working to do so.”

The press release from Giffords points to the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for its shortcomings in adequately aiding many nonprofits that include community-based violence prevention organizations due to their affiliation with larger nonprofit "fiscal sponsors."

