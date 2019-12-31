Gusty wind, cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine

NEW YEAR'S EVE (TUESDAY)

Sunny skies return for the last day of 2019 with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. We'll continue with a gusty west wind.

By midnight the temperatures should be in the upper 30s falling into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY (January 1st)

We will start off the new year with some more seasonable conditions. Partly sunny skies expected in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCE

Another system looks to bring rain back into the area by later Thursday. The rain will continue into Friday and begin to decrease late in the day. Highs still look fairly mild overall with highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND

We still could see some leftover showers on Saturday as the system pulls away. We'll see more sunshine on Sunday with highs over the weekend in the 40s and 50s.

