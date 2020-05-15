Gyms reopen for outside fitness in Virginia

Working out can be such a stress reliever, and now, gyms are allowed to open and offer outdoor classes to their members.

"To be told we couldn't come into the gym was just heartbreaking."

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

Johnathon Childress, owner of Crossfit Unify Roanoke, has six trainers on staff and around 125 members, or family as he calls them, whom he trains in his gym. He said he's pumped to welcome them to the parking lot starting Saturday.

"Each individual will have their own mat outside which will be their designated area or station. Their equipment will already be on it and the workout we will be doing for the day will include that equipment," said Childress.

Each class will have nine participants plus a trainer, allowing for plenty of space to social distance. He has been doing virtual classes while they've been shut down and he says he will continue for his older members and those who aren't ready to come back yet.

"I think it's a great platform to reach out to your folks if you feel like there are some people really struggling," said Childress.

Childress says as soon as he posted his class online it filled up within 20 minutes, so they added an additional class. He says that just shows the dedication of his members.

"They just want to be back with their friends and working out among their peers," said Childress.

Now is the perfect time to reach out to your gym to see what it has planned moving forward.

