Harrisonburg PD makes arrest following vandalized patrol vehicles

A Harrisonburg man is accused of vandalizing several police patrol cars in the city with a red marker.

Police say an officer discovered the vandalism around 9 p.m. Sunday, February 9.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, and arrested 45-year-old Christopher Parlette. He's charged with felony property damage.

Parlette is being held without bond at Rockingham County Regional Jail.

The Harrisonburg Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this incident to call (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

