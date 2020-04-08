Freak storm dumps deep hail over Augusta county

It's not everyday that you see a storm that dumps hail deep enough to push with a plow. That's what happened from a single severe storm Tuesday night over Craigsville in Augusta county.

The severe storm started out in West Virginia, then dropped south into Virginia, bringing hail and strong winds to Highland, Bath, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties before eventually fading away as it moved into Central Virginia.

The severe storm released a cloud full of hail that was well over 1" deep in spots. Dezy Morris took photos and videos of the rare hail storm.

HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN?

Tuesday's storms didn't grow very tall, but the freezing level can be much lower in the spring. If you looked at a weather balloon reading, you'd find freezing temperatures as low as 20,000 feet Tuesday.

As hail forms, it remains inside the cloud thanks to winds, called updrafts, that blow into the storm keeping the hail bouncing around inside the cloud. When the hail gets large enough that the updraft can no longer keep it inside in the cloud, the hailstones drop to the ground.

Most of the time this spreads out over a larger area. However, on rare occasions, the hail will get released at once, piling up over an localized area.

This is what likely happened during Tuesday night's severe storm. This is a good reminder to have your WDBJ7 Weather App downloaded and alerts turning on. Storm can happen any time of day, day or night, and during any season.

Share your storm photos with us. Email weather@wdbj7.com or click the submit button at the top of the page.