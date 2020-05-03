Halifax Co. Public Schools food service worker tests positive for COVID-19

An asymptomatic member of the food operations staff at Halifax County Public Schools has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement by Superintendent Mark Lineburg, the district learned of the positive test Friday evening. A "number" of food service employees will be in quarantine until May 11 following a review done by the Virginia Department of Health for potential contacts.

Food operations are suspended through May 11 as a result of the limited staff. "We look forward to resuming in full on May 11 and continuing throughout the summer," Lineburg stated.

The Virginia Department of Health says there are no additional risks to families who picked up their food at the schools.

