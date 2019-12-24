Halifax County Sheriff's Office confirms victims to WDBJ7 in apparent murder-suicide

UPDATE

The victims have been identified as Lori Leath, and her husband Philip Leath. Philip Leath was a former Virginia State Trooper.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office confirmed this information told to WDBJ7 from a family friend.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies were called about a shooting on Bellevue Road in the South Boston area at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve. They found two bodies in the road, those of a man and a woman

A weapon was also found at the scene.

Investigators say it appears to be a domestic situation between a 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife. No names have been released.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Virginia State Police.

