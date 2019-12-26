Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home mourns loss of former president

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home in Roanoke is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Former funeral home President Harry Clarke Curtis, known by most as Duke, passed away Monday at the age of 63 after a 13-year battle with cancer.

His former business partner, Michael Hamlar, remembers him as an influential man in the Roanoke community who didn’t speak often, but when he did, people listened.

Duke was also known by many as the ultimate family man.

“Any time you were around Duke he was always cheerful, always telling a joke like his father, Mr. Curtis, was. Always had a good word for you and some wisdom as well, loved his family, and that was one thing he told me, he said ‘Mike, spend as much time with your family as you can,’” said Hamler, the current Owner and President of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.

Duke leaves behind a wife and two children.

The funeral home plans to make a $5,000 donation in Duke’s honor to his church: High Street Baptist Church.

