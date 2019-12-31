Hampton native announced as 2019 Miss Virginia

A 22-year-old graduate student will take on the title of Miss Virginia 2019, after former Miss Virginia Camille Schrier won the title of Miss America 2020.

Dot Kelly, a Hampton native of Korean-American descent, will assume the duties of Miss Virginia 2019. She was named First Runner-Up in the Miss Virginia Competition on June 22, 2019.

Kelly is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Shenandoah University's Conservatory in Winchester. She has a BFA in Dance and is pursuing her Master's degree in Performing Arts Leadership and Management at Shenandoah.

Kelly is passionate about dancing. She has trained at the Ballet Academy in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Rockette Summer Intensive, the Christopher K. Morgan Winter Intensive and the D.C. Tap Festival, as well as having studied in Greece, France, England and Germany. She hopes to one day become a Radio City Rockette.

In her spare time, Kelly volunteers with the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through the Miss America Organization and serves as a cultural diversity advocate.

She will continue to promote her social impact initiative, "#ACT, Cultural Diversity Awareness" as Miss Virginia. Kelly began the initiative to combat cultural injustice after personally facing discrimination and racial biases.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.