Handful of hometowns declare local emergencies

Local emergencies have been declared by a few of our hometowns following the earlier State of Emergency ordered by Governor Ralph Northam.

According to a joint release, Botetourt County, the City of Roanoke, the City of Salem, Roanoke County and the Town of Vinton are all under local emergencies. The governments of these areas are now able to request State and Federal resources if they would like.

This move gives legal authority and flexibility to mobilize different resources throughout the area. It also allows the critical operations for maintaining the localities to continue as planned. Regional, state and other government aid can also be requested.

In a separate release, Henry County has also declared a local emergency. They point to this move as also allowing the Administrator to adjust standard employment rules that would allow county employees to expand the types of response efforts they may help with.

