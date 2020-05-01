Hank Williams, Jr. concert at Salem Civic Center canceled

Hank Williams, Jr., known as well as Bocephus after being nicknamed by his legendary father, will not be visiting Salem in October, according to an announcement from the Civic Center's Facebook page.

Hank, Jr. was set to perform Saturday, October 24, but "out of an abundance of caution," the show has been canceled. "Hank looks forward to seeing all his rowdy friends in Salem soon!" the post continued.

Tickermaster.com purchases will be refunded to the credit/debit card used. Box office refunds can be expected when the venue opens back up to the public on/around June 10, 2020.

Fans can visit http://www.hankjr.com/ for more about the tour.

