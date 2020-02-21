Hard freeze early, then plentiful sunshine returns

BLACK ICE POSSIBLE: VDOT is reporting pavement temperatures are dropping and all roads will get below freezing later tonight. This will cause any leftover water on the roads to freeze over, creating black ice for the morning commute in areas that saw snow.

FRIDAY

The system will be long gone by Friday with clearing skies and chilly conditions. Afternoon temperatures only reach the 30s and low 40s in most areas.

THE WEEKEND

The warmer weather is back by the weekend with high temperatures returning to the low to mid to upper 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s under sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK

Well watch for our next wet weather system to arrive early Monday in the form of rain. While Monday will be our wettest day, rain showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Afternoon temperatures remain well above average, reaching the mid 50s. Another blast of cold air may arrive by the end of the week.

