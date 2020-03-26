Hard hit West Virginia nursing home reporting 28 virus cases; Greenbrier reports first case

AP: Officials say the West Virginia nursing home described as the epicenter of the state's coronavirus caseload now has 28 positive cases as containment measures continue.

Sundale nursing home medical director Carl Shrader on Thursday said 20 residents and eight staffers at the Morgantown facility have the virus. Four tests are still pending after an aggressive effort to screen nearly everyone at the center.

Shrader has described Sundale as "ground zero" for the virus in West Virginia. State officials reported at least 51 positive cases of the virus as of Wednesday night, with the largest number in Monongalia County where the nursing home is located.

Staff: CBS affiliate WVNS reports the Greenbrier County Health Department is confirming its first case of COVID-19.

The patient, who is quarantined and recovering at home, has known risk factors related to travel.