Harlem Globetrotter visits Roanoke Catholic School to talk about bullying

About twenty percent of students ages twelve to eighteen experience bullying, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Wednesday, a Harlem Globetrotter went to Roanoke Catholic to help kids understand what bullying is, and how to help others.

T. E. A. M. That's the acronym the Harlem Globetrotters are using to help students know what to do if they're being bullied.

Fourth grader Erin Potter explained, "T is talk, E is empathy, A is ask a question, and M is mobilize."

Hops Pearce with the Harlem Globetrotters says The National Campaign to stop violence put out a survey to kids asking what their number one problem in school is. The answer was bullying. So the first step is to talk about it.

"Not just to each other but also telling teachers, talking to resources that you have here at the school your counselors, whatever you do, talk to somebody", said Pearce.

Pearce even got to share why speaking about bullying is important to him, which stuck with some of the students.

"When they first started, black players weren't allowed to play and I think him coming out because his skin is black, I think it's really important to share that with other people," said Potter.

Emily Mower, also a fourth grader, said she learned something very important from the presentation.

"It's always good to talk to someone, so you don't have to keep all those feelings inside of you, you can express them with someone you trust," said Mower.

The Globetrotters will bring a new show to The Berglund Center in March.

