Harrisonburg Fire Department offers online tools for fire safety and education

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) has released a series of videos online for both adults and children to watch and learn about fire safety while people are practicing social distancing.

A fire fighter reads a book in a video posted to Facebook | Photo: Harrisonburg Fire Department

Katie Caler, who is the fire prevention education specialist for HFD, said that usually the department goes into schools to teach children fire prevention, but with schools being closed, the department wants to make sure children and their families still have access to fire prevention materials.

"Safety is especially important at home as well, with cooking, with unintentional injuries, things like that, so we want to make sure that people are being safe even within their homes," said Caler.

Brianna Petit, who is the car seat technician for HFD, said that the department is also putting out videos on how to properly install car seats. Petit said many people are taking the extra time at home to clean out their cars, and it is important to make sure car seats are put back in the right way.

"Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death, so it is crucial to make sure your child is installed correctly in a car seat and the car seat is also installed correctly in a vehicle," said Petit.

Other videos include firefighters reading stories to children and virtual tours. The videos can be found on the department's Facebook page.