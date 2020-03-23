I-81N back open after tractor trailer crash

UPDATE: The road has been re-opened.

EARLIER Drivers can expect significant delays on Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg due to a tractor trailer crash.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, a tractor trailer struck the underside of the westbound Route 33 overpass at exit 247 to Harrisonburg/Elkton. Both northbound lanes are closed and are expected to remain that way for at least two hours as VDOT examines the damaged overpass.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at exit 245, Port Republic Road. The detour takes drivers east on that road, north on Stone Spring Road and then west on Route 33 to get back on 81.

You can get traffic alerts and information by dialing 511 or visiting the 511 website.

