The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the vehicle pictured and identifying its owner.

The vehicle is involved in an investigation conducted by the sheriff's office.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have seen the car of knows information about its owner to contact them at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

