Health Officials investigating potential measles exposures in Central Virginia, Richmond Airport

Health Districts in central Virginia are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames that they may have been exposed to a person with measles.

Central Virginia area health officials are mounting a coordinated effort to identify people who may have been exposed.

Dates, times and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles:

-Richmond International Airport, 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Dr, Richmond, VA 23250, Tuesday, December 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Of note, the individual did not pick up bags in baggage claim and proceeded directly to a private vehicle at curbside for transport.

-Health Visions MD, 1230 Alverser Dr. Suite 100, Midlothian, VA 23113, Thursday, December 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual.

Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.

Based on the date of exposure, we have determined that if you were infected with measles, you may develop symptoms as late as January 11, 2020.

