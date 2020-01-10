Health care group based in VA pays $2.17M after releasing patients’ info

A health care group based in Virginia has agreed to a settlement of almost $2.2 million after hundreds of patients' health information was wrongfully released.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Sentara's settlement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was one of the largest the agency sought to collect in 2019. The company runs several hospitals in Virginia including Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Federal officials say Sentara mailed the health information of 577 patients to the incorrect addresses and didn't report the breach. The settlement requires Sentara to undergo monitoring for two years. Sentara says they've added more quality control measures and hired a new privacy director.