Health district leader explains discrepancies in COVID-19 data

A leader at one hometown health district says a recent New York Times article on coronavirus data in Roanoke was misleading.

Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts, explained why she wrote a letter to the New York Times over the article and explained why data interpretation can sometimes be misleading.

May 26, the New York Times published an article on ways to monitor the spread of the virus, with a focus on the next hot spots anticipated around the country.

They examined places with the highest daily growth rate of deaths.

Roanoke made that list. Coming in at number two, it said Roanoke has 21 deaths over the course of two weeks and that deaths doubled every seven days.

“I wondered where they got their data,” O'Dell said.

She said Thursday the 21 deaths occurred over eight weeks, not two as indicated in the Times article, and the deaths could be attributed to the whole district, not just Roanoke City.

“Well obviously, when there's confusion and people don’t add up it makes people wonder what is the truth?” she said.

But there seems to be confusion even between the district and the state.

When discussing the data with O'Dell, we noticed the local and state numbers for cases and deaths still don't match up.

For example, the Virginia Department of Health state website, Thursday May 28, listed 333 cases and 25 deaths for the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts.

But O'Dell said, by their count, there were 372 cases and 21 deaths.

“[We] try to reconcile what we’re counting here locally and then we report our cases locally up to the state and sometimes there is a lag or discrepancy in what the state reports and and what we report," she said. "And it’s not out of negligence or incompetence, its because of the systems we use to report which is frustrating. And of course it’s frustrating for citizens because they don’t know who to believe.”

O'Dell said the state and local health districts get their data from the same place, but local health districts more thoroughly investigate the cases.

She said sometimes lab information on tests results are incomplete.

Most often it's a patient's zip code, or lack thereof, causing confusion. Especially, she said, since the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts are home to zip codes that cross boundaries.

"We have the zip code and then that four numbers after the zip code, which puts it right at the person’s street level," she said. "So sometimes it can be the same zip code in, say, Roanoke County and Botetourt County, but when you add those four extra numbers it puts it to the right locality.”

The state listed four more deaths in the combined district than O'Dell has recorded. She said it might be because of the zip code problem, that those cases are actually in Franklin or Montgomery County.

O'Dell added the state is working hard to get labs to report more information.

She says the enormous task of data mining for an under-supported and under-funded public health system means it won't be perfect, but she appreciates the public interest.

"The better the public understands the data that’s being reported, the better we’ll have a shared understanding of what the data means community to community.”

WDBJ7 reached out to the New York Times about where they got the data from. We have yet to receive a response. WDBJ7 also reached out to the Virginia Department of Health to understand more about the discrepancy. They told us via email they were working on our query.

We asked O'Dell if its possible that a lag or discrepancy in the reporting of COVID deaths between individual health districts and the state could have caused the Times to misinterpret the data.

She said it was possible, but being that she didn't know the Times' data source for sure, she couldn't say for sure. Plus, she said, she doesn't understand why all 21 deaths were attributed to Roanoke.

O'Dell noted that best intentions are being applied with regard to data collection and reporting but that there will be discrepancies. She noted, however, that a silver lining in this all was an increased community involvement in the statistics.

For the Roanoke Alleghany Health District on May 28, O'Dell reported these numbers:

Roanoke City: 180 cases, 12 deaths

Roanoke County: 89 cases, 2 deaths

Alleghany County: 16 cases, 2 deaths

Botetourt County: 32 cases, 3 deaths

Covington: 5 cases, 0 deaths

Craig County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

Salem: 32 cases, 2 deaths

She said for the district, they had tallied 372 cases, 219 female and 153 male.

The positive cases were found in people ranging from 8 months old to 99 years old, and that there were 42 active cases. There were 10 new cases within the last 24 hours.

We also asked for clarification about positive cases. O'Dell said this number includes people who tested positive and people who are presumed positive because of their symptoms.

O'Dell also said they can and have done postmortem tests on individuals when there was an indication of exposure to the virus of clinical symptoms were present.

She added the death count includes people who died from an illness other than COVID-19, but if they were positive, are still considered a COVID-related death.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.