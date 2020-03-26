Health district warns of fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing

Health officials are urging the public not to fall for a scam involving testing for the coronavirus.

The Montgomery County Public Health Task Force reports people having been knocking on doors, offering to provide or sell COVID-19 testing kits and services.

Those are fake. The task force says there are no authorized medical workers providing door-to-door testing services in the New River Health District (Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski countries, and the City of Radford).

If someone goes to your door offering such a service, you're urged to call local law enforcement.

The New River Health District operates a public health call center at 540-267-8240, to answer your questions about COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses. Operating hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, you may leave a message and receive a return call.

