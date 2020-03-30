Healthcare experts weigh in on students remaining campuses during pandemic

Some people have expressed concern over students remaining on college campuses despite state restrictions.

Health officials say you shouldn’t worry.

They say as long as the campus community is following guidelines set by Gov. Northam, it well help stop the spread.

That includes social distancing.

They say college campuses can make it harder to social distance but with less people on campus and new restrictions in place, everyone should be safe. “It’s certainly reasonable to worry about that, but the college campuses that I’m aware of are using good measures. So, it’s no different really than an apartment building," explained Molly O’Dell, the Director of Communicable Disease with the Department of Health.

O’Dell stressed the importance of everyone doing their part to help stop the spread by abiding by CDC guidelines.