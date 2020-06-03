Heat & humidity return today with some stronger storms on Thursday

The big story the next few days will be the increased heat and humidity with the first 90s of the year for many areas this afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A frontal boundary will be getting closer to the region, but we should see one more dry day. Temperatures continue to climb under a southerly wind. Highs close in on 92 with higher humidity levels making it feel even hotter. If you’re working outside don’t forget to take several breaks and stay hydrated.

THURSDAY

A weak front arrives and this will be the focal point for showers and storms. They’ll become numerous during the afternoon. Some storms may contain some heavier rainfall and a few storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a marginal risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY

The weak frontal boundary lingers near our area which will help fire off some afternoon storms and showers. They shouldn’t be as numerous as Thursday, but they’ll be around. High on Friday will climb into the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds with pop-up afternoon showers and storms especially Saturday. Highs over the weekend will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Quiet weather returns as we head toward Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

