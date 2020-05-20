Heavy rainfall expected to affect Smith Mountain Project water levels

Shoreline property owners and visitors to Smith Mountain Reservoir are being warned that the reservoir will likely exceed its full pond elevation because of heavy rainfall in the project’s watershed.

That's according to Appalachian Power, operator of the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility.

Smith Mountain Lake, the project’s upper reservoir, is nearing its full pond level of 795 feet. Leesville Lake is below its full pond level of 613 feet.

With flow levels above and below the project high, and National Weather Service predictions calling for continued rainfall, Smith Mountain Reservoir will exceed full pond early Thursday morning.

The reservoir is expected to reach approximately 797 feet, or two feet above full pond. Allowing the reservoir to exceed full pond will assist in preventing additional flooding downstream, according to Appalachian Power.

Shoreline property owners are urged to be attentive to local and National Weather Service reports and to make sure property around the lake is secure. An increase of lake water levels of only inches could wash loose items from the shore, cause unsecure water craft and floating docks to

float away into navigation channels and make walking docks unsafe.

Current lake levels and inflow/discharge information are available here.

