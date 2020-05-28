Help Christiansburg design a new pocket park

Officials in Christiansburg need your help to come up with a design for a brand new pocket park.

The space is about the size of a tennis court in an area of the Great Road on Main.

RALLY Christiansburg has launched an online survey for you to give feedback on what you would like to see in the community.

“We really want to determine from the community what the look and the feel of this place is going to be and how it’s going to function for the people who are going to ultimately enjoy it,” said Downtown Christiansburg, Inc. President Justin Sanders.

The survey is available through June 5 here.

