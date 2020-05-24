Henry Co. officials issue local state of emergency due to rainfall, flooding

Henry County officials have declared a local state of emergency Sunday in response to the level of rainfall and flooding.

According to County Administrator Tim Hall, residents are encouraged to avoid all roads and check local media for alerts and warnings.

A CODE RED notification is being sent to residents near Smith River in Henry County: There is increasing potential for the Smith River to continue rising over the next several hours and into Monday morning. Please be aware of your surroundings if you live near the Smith River or areas prone to flooding.

