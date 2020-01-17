Henry County Career Academy students repair arcade games and appliances while earning industry certifications

In Jerry Byrd's Industrial Maintenance and HVAC class, the students work more like employees.

Students work to fix an arcade game. WDBJ7 photo

Magna Vista High School Junior Chris Minter says each fix teaches a new lesson.

"I think it helps us in the classroom instead of just sitting there doing paperwork and reading a book on how to do it, because a lot of people are like myself. I learn hands on," said Minter.

In the past, Byrd noticed his students would be more interested in wielding than working with wires in thermostats and heating units.

So he decided to use different machines to teach the same lesson.

"They are learning how electrical diagrams are the same and they are transferable, so it's like learning a new language, and once you learn that language you can use it in different areas," said Minter.

Even though the work may be for school, it's serious business for actual customers.

"We have customers, business partners, Uptown Pinball is one of our business partners, and they have some of our arcade games that we have repaired." said Byrd.

This is just the second year the career academy has been open, offering cosmetology and agri-science certification courses, too, and this year they more than doubled in size with 200 students, increasing the area's workforce pipeline.

"We have workforce who come in here on a monthly basis, so they can see what we are doing, so that way business partners in a broader sense of the community can see what we are doing here," said Michael Minter, Career Academy Administrator.