Henry County Sheriff's Office discusses early morning incident

In Henry County, a young man was found dead in a quiet neighborhood Sunday morning after reports of shots fired. We still don't know the name of the victim, or his exact cause of death.

Deputies say violence is unusual for the Spencer area, where the victim was found.

"Actually, this area is very peaceful. This is uncharacteristic for this area," Lane Perry, a Sheriff with Henry County Sheriff's Office, said.

What should have been a calm Sunday morning, turned busy when investigators arrived at the 300 block of Arrowhead Circle in Henry County.

"Working with the crime scene, we have a lot of area taped off because anything that has been said that we think the area can be bigger, we started bigger in doing searches and then can contain it back down," Perry said.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says they first responded to reports of shots fired at Arrowhead Circle around 1:30 a.m.

"Looked around, it didn't appear to be anything out of the ordinary," Perry explained.

So deputies left, but hours later they were called back to the scene. A body was found around 8:30 a.m. behind a home at 400 Arrowhead Circle. Investigators say evidence points to a shooting.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.

"We did our digital scanner up behind these residences that takes the 360 dimensional view of the crime scene, we've done our regular photography, we've done our mapping and measuring," Perry said.

The Sheriff's Office also conducted a A K-9 search and has been speaking with the community about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.