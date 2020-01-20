Henry County Sheriff's Office investigates Food Lion robbery

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a Food Lion on Friday.

A man dressed in black with a blue bandanna over his face entered the supermarket on A. L. Philpott Highway just before 9 p.m., Lt. T.S. Barker said.

The man walked over to a cashier and demanded money, investigators said.

He then gestured as though he had a weapon, but did not ever display one, according to the victim.

The man then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

