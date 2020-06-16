Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating gunshot death

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the gunshot death of a woman Monday.

Someone called 911 shortly after 4:30 p.m. June 15 about the shooting outside the Dollar General store on Stone Dairy Road in Bassett. Deputies found a woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Adrianna Martin, 37, of Snow Creek, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested; the sheriff's office is looking into the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

