Henry County deputies looking for two involved in shooting

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting Tuesday.

Deputies were called March 17, 2020, shortly before 2 p.m., about a man being shot on Ridgemont Circle in Collinsville. They found a man who had been shot in the buttocks; he was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

The investigation indicates three people, one of whom knows the victim, went to the victim's home. Two of the people entered the home through an open front door, and one of them pulled a small-caliber rifle and demanded money. He fired the rifle, hitting the victim once.

The two who entered the home are described as black males, wearing dark hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.