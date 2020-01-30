"It shook our worlds to the core": Family speaks in wake of murder-suicide

A Henry County family is speaking out after their loved one was killed three weeks ago. Investigators believe Na'Jada Joyce was shot and killed by Jalen Milner while they were in a car together on Route 220 in Henry County. Police say Milner later turned the gun on himself.

WDBJ7 sat down with Na'Jada Joyce's mother and godfather. They say the loss is difficult but God and their cheerful memories of Joyce are pulling them through.

"Silly. The last text or the last Facetime message, we Facetime, she was just acting silly," Tilphanie Joyce, Na'Jada Joyce's mother, said.

That Facetime is the last moment Tilphanie shared with her 20-year-old daughter Na'Jada January 10. Later that morning, Henry County investigators say her daughter's boyfriend shot and killed her, before killing himself.

"You have to take a step back and think first, is this really true? Did this happen? . . It shook our worlds to the core," Charles Hairston, Na'Jada's godfather, said.

Now, three weeks since the shooting, the family is taking it one day at a time--doing what they can to keep Joyce's legacy alive.

Vigil held for woman killed in Henry County murder-suicide

"She was very outgoing, full of life, I will say that, outgoing, she was a hands down go-getter, very sweet young lady, intelligent, just great all around," Hairston said.

Joyce was a 2018 graduate of Magna Vista High School, where she was Cheer Team Captain. She was studying early childhood education at Patrick Henry Community College. The family says her greatest passion was mentoring kids, which she got to do when working with the Boys and Girls Club.

"She would give you the shirt off her own back," Tilphanie said.

As the family works to heal, they have a message they want to share.

"Love your kids, pay attention, monitor what they're doing, and even so, when kids say they don't like it, still do it," Hairston said.

Na'Jada's mother and godfather say they plan to continue her legacy through a scholarship fund focused on helping the youth.

