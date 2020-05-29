Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of three in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of three bodies in a Martinsville home.

On the evening of May 28, the 911 center received a call for a well-being check at an address in Martinsville, according to Patrol Captain T.S. Barker. When deputies responded, they were unable to make contact with the residents.

At the family’s request, they entered the home, where they found the bodies of one man and two women.

Investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office photographed and processed the scene. While the investigation is ongoing, evidence suggests a possible murder-suicide, according to Barker.

All three bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s officer for autopsies to determined identifications and the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the HCSO at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

