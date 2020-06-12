Sheriff's office investigating after man shot in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding that sent one man to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office responded to the South Creek Mobile Home Park in Collinsville Thursday night, after the 911 center received a call about a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they say they found a man in the mobile home park’s roadway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was air lifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office says during the investigation illegal narcotics were seized from the victim’s home, where the incident is believed to have occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

