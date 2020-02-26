Henry County man charged with killing pregnant woman could face even more serious charges

A Henry County man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the face may face even more charges.

Last week, Thomas McDowell was arrested for shooting Krystal Reynolds. McDowell was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a malicious wounding and use of a firearm by a felon.

Those charges were then upgraded to second degree murder and use of a firearm in a second degree murder after Reynolds died.

Now Nester is looking at what more can be done under Virginia Code for McReynolds' unborn child.

"We have to look at the facts of the case and determine two prongs. One: did the perpetrator of that crime know that the individual was pregnant with an unborn child? Two: did the perpetrator know that their actions would give rise to the termination of the pregnancy?" said Andrew Nester, Henry County's Commonwealth Attorney.

McDowell's next court appearance is April 16. He is currently being held at the Henry County Jail with no bond.

