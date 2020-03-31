Henry County man is still waiting for COVID-19 test results as his 14-day quarantine period comes to an end

For nearly two weeks, 34-year-old Mitch Hodges has been isolated in his home, after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Kept away from his everyday activities, but more importantly, isolated from his seven-year-old daughter.

"Not being able to see her during the time that I usually have her is driving me nuts." said Hodges.

Hodges traveled to several cities throughout the country for work early on in March and went to the doctor with a high fever on March 19th to be tested for COVID-19. He's still waiting on the results.

"At first the expectation was set was three to five days for testing results and then it moved to five to seven then up to ten days." said Hodges.

As Hodges, continued to wait for the results, the symptoms of COVID-19 became more apparent and harder to deal with.

Now that his fourteen-day quarantine period is almost done, he says he made it through the worst and still no test results.

"I just find it hard to believe that in thirteen days my sample has not made it to some type of machine so far to tell me if I do have it or not." said Hodges.

The West Piedmont, Virginia Health Department says they're not able to release the number of pending cases due to the number of different companies running the samples.

They were unable to give a timeline of when Hodges' results would come in.

Still, Hodges will continue to self-quarantine until the results finally come in.

