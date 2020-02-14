Henry County woman arrested with one-year-old in car after chase

A Henry County woman faces three felonies and four misdemeanors after a chase Thursday night.

27-year-old Kelsey Moles of Fieldale was taken to the Henry County Jail; her one-year-old in the car with her at the time was turned over to a family member.

The incident began about 9:45 p.m, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, when a deputy tried to pull Moles over for having a headlight that wasn't working. She instead picked up speed, leading the deputy on a 35-minute chase from the Bassett area in the northern part of the county to the Horsepasture area in the southwest portion.

While the deputy was chasing her, she crossed center lines and engaged in other reckless driving, including driving up to 93 miles per hour, according to the office. No other vehicles were involved, no one was hurt and there was no damage.

Among other charges, Moles faces reckless endangerment, since the toddler was in the car with her.

