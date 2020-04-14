Heritage Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19, low risk of spread

An employee in a Blacksburg retirement community has tested positive for COVID-19.

An environmental staff member at Heritage Hall got the result on Friday. A spokesperson said this employee last worked at the facility on Sunday, April 5.

Staff have been working with health officials to make sure they had and continue to have proper precautions in place to prevent any spread.

Over the phone on Tuesday, spokesperson Jennifer Eddy said they had put measures in place early on to limit spread of illness including having employees before and after shifts go through screening and check temperature.

“We are confident that we are doing everything that we could possibly do and I know I speak for the leadership of the entire organization we say we are very grateful for everyone who comes to work every day to do everything they can to take care of the people in our care,” Eddy said.

The last time this employee was at work, 124 residents lived in the facility. As of Tuesday, 125 now live at Heritage Hall.

Eddy said no one else has been showing symptoms at this time.

