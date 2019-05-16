Advertisement

Hershey redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in 125 years

The new Hershey&amp;rsquo;s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars will feature 25 of the most popular...
The new Hershey&amp;rsquo;s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars will feature 25 of the most popular emojis across six different emoji packaging designs.(WDBJ)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: May. 16, 2019 at 6:51 AM EDT
For the first time in 125 years, the Hershey Company is changing the iconic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate brand to feature emojis for a limited time.

The Pennsylvania-based chocolate company is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019 by featuring 25 of the most popular emojis on their iconic chocolate bars.

Don't worry, the change is not permanent!

, the Milk Chocolate Emoji bars will only be around for a limited time.

The new limited-time bars are set to launch this summer, nationwide, the Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji bars will come in a standard and snack size.

