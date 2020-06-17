‘Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!’: Conductor befriends toddler who loves trains

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WBZ/CNN) - A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.

As the coronavirus forced people apart, it was the consistency of the commuter rail that brought the friends together.

For Jake, who loves trains, seeing assistant conductor Troy Thornton's face every morning was like waving to a superhero.

It became their quarantine tradition, with Jake on the platform straining to see those lights through the tunnel and his buddy on board.

"It comes through the tunnel and it honks, and Troy opens the door and says, 'Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!'" Jake said.

Thornton said knowing Jake would be there cheered him up.

"You forgot all the troubles for that minute, and it just carried you," he said.

Soon, Thornton will start on the Worcester line. His biggest fan in Franklin delivered a drawing to say goodbye and finally took a thrilling ride on the train with his friend.

Their sweet friendship offers a lesson on the lasting impact of kindness.