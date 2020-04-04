Hidden suffering of coronavirus: Stigma, blaming, shaming

Even as Ecuador's coronavirus “patient zero” agonized in intensive care, strangers began tearing her reputation apart online.

Bella Lamilla's name and photos of her, unconscious and intubated, circulated on social media where some accused her of being irresponsible and not caring whether she infected others. Family members say that's baseless and almost as hurtful as the virus itself.

Lamilla is an example of how for patients and loved ones, coronavirus can come with stigma and re-victimization. It's the flip-side of the stories we've all seen about good deeds and communities supporting each other: Unfortunately, the virus can also bring out the worst in people.