High school principal makes song parodies on snow days

At Christiansburg High School, Principal Tony Deibler has a unique way of celebrating snow days. For the past few years, he has featured students singing parodies of songs, changing the lyrics to reflect that of a snow day.

For the snow day on Tuesday, they put together a parody of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight.”

Deibler said he is always looking for inspiration from music and loves snow days. This particular parody he said he started planning in the summer, got the lyrics adapted in the fall, then asked junior Kolby Brown to be the featured singer.

“He jumped right on it,” Deibler said.

They recorded the song about a month ago, but did Brown’s part on Monday in time for the potential snow day.

“Once we got the call, I just edited the video,” Deibler said.

“I was very excited,” Brown said. “I love working with Mr. Deibler. It was an honor to be able to work with him.”

Brown said he loves to sing and joined choir in high school.

“Being able to sing and record, and video footage and stuff like that, it was a lot of fun working around the school,” Brown said. “Again, it was a new experience, but I liked it.”

Deibler said we can expect the iCarly theme song and Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day” as some more features on future snow days.

You can watch more of Deibler’s parodies on the CHS Twitter channel or on YouTube. The parodies are only posted on snow days.

