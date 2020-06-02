Council candidates file election-related lawsuit

The race for Roanoke City Council promises a crowded field of candidates for the November election.

The Democratic and Republican nominees are set, but the campaigns of two who would run as Independents could hang on the outcome of a lawsuit.

Cesar Alberto, and Kiesha Preston say the COVID-19 restrictions have affected their efforts to get 125 signatures of registered city voters, and they're taking state and local election officials to court in an effort to modify the requirements.

The lawsuit, filed this week by Roanoke attorney John Fishwick, says the candidates' right to free speech and free association would be violated if they're not allowed on the ballot.

"At best, continued attempts to obtain signatures is challenging," the lawsuit claims, "and at worst is in direct conflict with directives from everyone in the public health community, which only risks making a very serious situation worse and specifically exposes Plaintiffs and campaign staff to additional dangers."

The candidates are asking for a modification that would reduce to 50 the number of signatures they would need, and grant an extension of the deadline from June 9th to June 23rd.

Fishwick is now working to schedule a hearing on their request for an injunction.

