High school theater programs reach audiences online

The cast and crew of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' had been in rehearsals since mid-January.

Members of the William Fleming Colonel Threatre Company were just two weeks away from opening night.

"Set was painted. Vocals were on point. And costumes were done. And we were ready," said Lindsay Zampach, William Fleming High School Theatre Director.

But they would never get the chance to perform the show for a full audience, after classrooms across the state were closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"The show was so powerful and it would have touched so many people," said William Fleming Senior Kameron Washington-Brown. "And it's just disappointing that we couldn't put that product out on the stage, and perform it at least one time."

Students at Patrick Henry High School had better luck.Their production of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' made it to opening night. Their run began and ended with that one performance.

"I was honestly kind of sad,' said Patrick Henry Senior Lea Hatangimana, "because I was looking forward to that next performance. I was ready to show them a different side of my character."

But the show, or at least a small part of it, must go on.

With the help of RVTV and editor Allen Francis, the Fleming cast completed a virtual performance that was posted on Facebook Thursday night.

The PH Players will debut their video next week.

Michelle LoRicco is Patrick Henry High School's Theatre Director.

"Even when we were recording it, I was impacted," LoRicco said. "I forgot how amazingly talented these students are."

To view the video from the William Fleming Colonel Theatre Company, click on the following link:

William Fleming Colonel Theatre Company

