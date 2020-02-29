High-tech Chicago exhibit puts visitors eye-to-eye with MLK

A high-tech museum exhibit puts visitors face-to-face with Martin Luther King Jr. as he delivers one of the most famous speeches in American history.

The virtual reality exhibit opening in Chicago on Friday lets visitors stand next to a three-dimensional rendition of King as he delivers his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Only four people can view it simultaneously. The intimate exhibit also has the rare full backing from King's estate, which closely guards his likeness and work.

The creators, from TIME and a production company run by actress Viola Davis, hope the temporary exhibit will be replicated in museums nationwide.