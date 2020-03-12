Highland County Maple Festival postponed indefinitely

Both weekends of the 62 Highland County Maple Festival have been postponed until further notice.

The festival was originally scheduled for March 14-15 and 21-22.

The organizers of the Maple Festival are taking precautions as guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health.

This comes after the Chamber of Commerce held an emergency meeting Wednesday night, March 11, to discuss a plan of action concerning the safety of the public.

