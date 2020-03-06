Highland County Schools to hold meeting Sunday to consider flu-related closure

Highland County Public Schools will hold an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the possibility of closing the high school and elementary school next week.

Widespread flu in the district has led the board to recommend closing school in the district next Monday through Friday, March 9-13.

The meeting to discuss that possibility will be at the school cafeteria March 8 at 6 p.m.

The district has about 250 students.

Click here for more information from the district about dealing with the flu.

