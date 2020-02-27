Hillsville water upgrades nearly halfway complete

The Town of Hillsville is about halfway finished on a huge overhaul of their water system, one that officials said has aged-out.

“We found out some of the water system had been in use since 1932, and it was time to replace them,” said Mayor Greg Crowder. “We were having a lot of leaks and losing a lot of water into the ground which caused the town a lot of money because that water’s treated and ready to be drunk, so when it’s going into the ground it’s costing us extra money.”

Crowder said getting all of the pieces in place to make this happen has been a seven-year task totaling $2.2 million, half of which is being paid for by a USDA grant, the rest by the citizens.

Now, thousands of new blue PVC pipe will replace about 35 percent of everything in town.

“The citizens have been real patient,” Crowder said. “We’re having to cut off water sometimes twice a day and reroute lanes and dig in yards, but they’ve been real understanding; they know that we need this new system in.”

As part of the project they’re also creating a master plan to know where all of the new pipes are located, something they didn’t have before.

“Years ago people didn’t keep records of things like they do now,” said project inspector Preston Hill. “They didn’t have the technology and what have you.”

Workers will also upgrade meters to radio readers, turning data collecting times from weeks to hours.

But while the sounds and traffic detours are temporary, workers are thankful for everyone’s patience.

“We will get the new water line installed and we’ll get you back to normal as quick as we can,” Hill said.

The project is estimated to be complete by August.

